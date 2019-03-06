Live at 9: Memphis 901 FC, Citi Limitz & genetic counseling

Baptist homeless clinic

Baptist Memorial Health Care is teaming up with Christ Community Health Services to offer a new clinic for the homeless in Memphis.

Jan Taylor is the program director for Baptist Operation Outreach and Christ Community Health Services. Ann Marie Wallace is with Baptist.

Genetic counseling

Genealogy can tell you a lot about where you came from but it can also answer some important questions about your health. One way you can get an early warning is through genetic counseling.

Gina Nuccio is a genetic counselor with St. Jude.

Memphis 901 FC

This weekend marks a major milestone for the city of Memphis as our new pro-soccer team takes the field at AutoZone Park for the very first time.

Coach Tim Mulqueen, goalkeeper Scott Levene and defender Louis Bennett II joined us for a preview.

Watercooler Wednesday

Kevin Cerrito, Latty and WREG’s Todd Demers talked about the shocking death of Luke Perry, HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” and the $1.5 billion Mega Million lottery winner.

Music with Citi Limitz

Our next guests are currently enjoying the success of their debut single “Got What I Need.” Marion, Dre and A.T. of Citi Limitz stopped by to perform live in Studio B.