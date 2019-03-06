‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long-time host of “Jeopardy” Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, he said in a video.

Trebek just received the diagnosis this week. He has no plans to leave the show.

“I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers, I plan to beat the low-survival statistics of this disease.”

Trebek said his contract with “Jeopardy” runs for three more years, and he plans to finish that out while battling the disease.

He has been the host of the show since 1984.