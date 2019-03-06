× Former employee allegedly steals $4,000 from East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee of an East Memphis burger restaurant is accused of stealing more than $4,000 from the store’s safe. Her plan was quite an elaborate one.

Delivery drivers were unloading trucks at Hopdoddy on Perkins Extended on March 1 when a woman came to them wearing a Hopdoddy shirt and carrying several balloons, according to a Memphis police affidavit.

She allegedly told the delivery drivers she was there to help with unloading the truck. The drivers told her she could not enter the business without approval from the general manager.

The woman then called someone on her cell phone, gave the phone to a driver, and a male voice told the driver he was the general manager and to let the woman inside.

She entered the restaurant, went to the locked safe and stole about $4,402 from the store. She left before any employees arrived, according to the affidavit.

The general manager then came to the store and noticed the theft. He said he never received a call earlier in the day when the woman was with the delivery drivers, and he never gave the authorization for someone to enter the store.

The general manager started an internal investigation and found former Hopdoddy employee Darryana Hazzle as a possible suspect.

Hazzle was located on March 5 for questioning. During this, she admitted to taking the money on March 1, according to the affidavit.

She is now in jail on charges of burglary of a building and theft of property $2,500-$10,000.