Does It Work: ScoopThat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’ve all been there. You run hot water over a spoon or let the ice cream scoop soak in a bowl of hot water for awhile in hopes to make digging out that much need ice cream easier. But it never fails. The spoon or scooper cools off the moment it hits the stubborn ice cream.

It’s always such a struggle.

Hopefully ScoopThat can be our new ice cream hero.

So how does it work? The thermal-core handle transfers body heat to the scoop head to cut through solid ice cream without bending, snapping or breaking a sweat.

WREG’s Corie Ventura tried it out for herself and couldn’t believe how easy it was to scoop out the ice cream. Even more impressive was the fact it was even easy to remove the ice cream from the scoop into the bowl. The sweet treat basically fell out without losing its perfect scoop shape.

Corie then tried it again on frozen Neapolitan ice cream and didn’t even break a sweat.

“You are not like digging in. You’re not creating like a little scooper muscle. You don’t have to crunch over and scooper it out. And you have the perfect ice cream scoop. It’s so pretty to plate.”

ScoopThat, you passed the Does It Work test.