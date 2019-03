× Baugh commits to Penny and joins Tigers loaded Class of 2019

CORDOVA — With a top ten class already locked up for next year thanks to the signings of James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries and Malcolm Dandridge, Penny Hardaway landing another one of his top targets for 2019 in four star combo guard Damion Baugh out of Tennessee Prep.

The 6’4″ Baugh, who plays his AAU ball for Team Thad, picking Penny and the Tigers over Texas Tech and excited to be part of the Tigers Class of 2019.