Authorities: Wanted bank robber could be heading to Mississippi

PACE, Fl. — Authorities in Florida issued a warning that a wanted bank robber could be headed to the state of Mississippi.

According to CBS affiliate WKRG, the Santa Rose County Sheriff’s Office believes the robber may be from the state and could try to flee in that direction after he was caught on camera Monday morning robbing a bank in Pace, Florida.

Video from the incident showed a man enter the United Bank on Highway 90 around 11:45 a.m. He then casually walked up to an employee and handed them something before heading back out the door.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

If you see him, call police immediately.