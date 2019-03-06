Arkansas school announces scholarship honoring Botham Jean

The Dallas Police Department is in the process of obtaining a warrant for manslaughter charges against the Dallas police officer who shot and killed a man after entering an apartment she mistakenly thought was her own, Dallas police chief Ulysha Renee Hall said at a press conference Friday. The victim has been identified as Botham Shem Jean, 26. These photographs are from Jean's Facebook page.

SEARCY, Ark. — An Arkansas university has announced plans for a new scholarship honoring graduate Botham Jean, an unarmed man who was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer who’d entered his apartment last year.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in 2016. He was shot in September by officer Amber Guyger, who told police that she entered Jean’s apartment believing it was her own. Guyger was indicted on a murder charge in November.

On Tuesday, Harding announced plans for the new scholarship in memory of Jean. University President Bruce McLarty says the memorial scholarship “is a perfect example of good coming from something evil and hope emerging from deep loss.”

Officials say students from the Caribbean will be given preference for the scholarship.

