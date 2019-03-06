A baby chihuahua, a set of gold teeth & 48 other things people left in their Uber
(CNN) — You’re running late. You may or may not be hungover. You call an Uber to get to wherever you need to be and feel a sense of relief when you get there. Then panic washes over you as you realize your phone/wallet/keys are no longer with you.
But have you ever left behind a pack of hair and brown brush shaped like a foot? What about deer antlers and a welding helmet? A rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case?
Someone somewhere definitely has.
Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index this week. It’s culled from data gathered when a rider reports a lost item through the app — and it did not disappoint.
The 10 most commonly forgotten items are: phones, cameras, wallets, keys, purses/backpack, clothes, glasses, headphones, e-cigs and IDs.
- You’re more likely to forget passports on Friday and laptops on Wednesday.
- Saturdays and Sundays from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. are not in favor of the absent-minded,
- Neither are New Year’s or Halloween. Consider yourself warned.
The most “unique” lost items are simply delightful:
One Gucci flip flop. A salmon head. A professional grade hula hoop. A Lego championship wrestling belt. A Babe Ruth signed baseball or a limited-edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card.
“Over the last year we have seen millions of people across the world ride with Uber, which means a variety of items get left behind,” Dan Brubaker, Uber’s Lost Items lead, told CNN in a statement. “While lost phones, wallets, and keys come as no surprise, we were delighted to help return some of the quirkier objects – like a handmade cat puppet and a Lego championship wrestling belt – that reflect the uniqueness of our riders.”
Check out the full list below:
- 8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
- Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
- A photo of a New Years kiss
- 6 chicken tenders from 7-Eleven
- A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
- Full set of 18k gold teeth
- Professional grade hula hoop
- Salmon head
- Medium-sized medical marijuana pipe
- Birth certificate and social security card
- Star Wars skateboard
- Very important headband with peacock feathers
- A propane tank
- A tray of eggs
- White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
- Lego championship wrestling belt
- A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
- Ed Sheeran concert tank top
- Breast pump with breast milk
- Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
- A shopping cart
- Ancestry kit
- Lotion and beard oil
- Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
- Small handmade cat puppet
- Babe Ruth signed baseball
- White gold wedding band with diamonds
- McDonald’s visor and a large fries
- Harry Potter Magic Wand
- A special pizza costume
- A bird
- Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
- Cheer skirt with a lion head
- Yeezy boost 350 butters
- A mannequin
- Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
- A fog machine
- Japanese style mandolin
- Full fish tank with fish and water
- An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
- One Gucci flip flop
- Red Lobster takeout
- Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
- 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
- 10 lbs. pulled pork and 10 lbs. pulled chicken
- Rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case
- A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
- Deer antlers and a welding helmet
- My dirty laundry
- A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
So let’s say you did forget your piece of parchment paper with sap on it the silver Honda Civic. Just tap menu > help > report an issue > I lost an item to get it back.
