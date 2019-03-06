× A baby chihuahua, a set of gold teeth & 48 other things people left in their Uber

(CNN) — You’re running late. You may or may not be hungover. You call an Uber to get to wherever you need to be and feel a sense of relief when you get there. Then panic washes over you as you realize your phone/wallet/keys are no longer with you.

But have you ever left behind a pack of hair and brown brush shaped like a foot? What about deer antlers and a welding helmet? A rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case?

Someone somewhere definitely has.

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index this week. It’s culled from data gathered when a rider reports a lost item through the app — and it did not disappoint.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items are: phones, cameras, wallets, keys, purses/backpack, clothes, glasses, headphones, e-cigs and IDs.

You’re more likely to forget passports on Friday and laptops on Wednesday.

Saturdays and Sundays from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. are not in favor of the absent-minded,

Neither are New Year’s or Halloween. Consider yourself warned.

The most “unique” lost items are simply delightful:

One Gucci flip flop. A salmon head. A professional grade hula hoop. A Lego championship wrestling belt. A Babe Ruth signed baseball or a limited-edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card.

“Over the last year we have seen millions of people across the world ride with Uber, which means a variety of items get left behind,” Dan Brubaker, Uber’s Lost Items lead, told CNN in a statement. “While lost phones, wallets, and keys come as no surprise, we were delighted to help return some of the quirkier objects – like a handmade cat puppet and a Lego championship wrestling belt – that reflect the uniqueness of our riders.”

Check out the full list below:

8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large A photo of a New Years kiss 6 chicken tenders from 7-Eleven A black and white tuxedo for a small dog Full set of 18k gold teeth Professional grade hula hoop Salmon head Medium-sized medical marijuana pipe Birth certificate and social security card Star Wars skateboard Very important headband with peacock feathers A propane tank A tray of eggs White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels Lego championship wrestling belt A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot Ed Sheeran concert tank top Breast pump with breast milk Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham A shopping cart Ancestry kit Lotion and beard oil Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask Small handmade cat puppet Babe Ruth signed baseball White gold wedding band with diamonds McDonald’s visor and a large fries Harry Potter Magic Wand A special pizza costume A bird Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose” Cheer skirt with a lion head Yeezy boost 350 butters A mannequin Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake A fog machine Japanese style mandolin Full fish tank with fish and water An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it One Gucci flip flop Red Lobster takeout Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband 10 lbs. pulled pork and 10 lbs. pulled chicken Rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case A piece of parchment paper with sap on it Deer antlers and a welding helmet My dirty laundry A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

So let’s say you did forget your piece of parchment paper with sap on it the silver Honda Civic. Just tap menu > help > report an issue > I lost an item to get it back.

