Wiseman and Chandler named Mr. Basketball
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The top girls and boys basketball players in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.
2019 MR. AND MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS
Division II-A Miss Basketball
Casey Collier, Webb School of Knoxville
Division II-AA Miss Basketball
Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth
Class A Miss Basketball
Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield
Class AA Miss Basketball
Gracee Dishman, Cumberland County
Class AAA Miss Basketball
Madison Hayes, East Hamilton
Division II-A Mr. Basketball
Keon Johnson, The Webb School
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball
Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest
Class A Mr. Basketball
Ja’darius Harris, Peabody
Class AA Mr. Basketball
Kadrion Johnson, Marshall County
Class AAA Mr. Basketball
James Wiseman, Memphis East
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2017-2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men and women recognized this evening at the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the court throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”
This was the 35th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.