× Pope Francis names new bishop for Diocese of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pope Francis announced who will be taking over as bishop of the Diocese of Memphis on Tuesday.

Bishop David Talley will no serve the Diocese of Memphis after Pope Francis removed Bishop Martin Holley from the position over management concerns.

According to a release, Talley studied at St. Meinrad School of Theology, Pontificia University Gregorian in Rome, Auburn University and the University of Georgia. He was ordained in 1989.

He served as an auxiliary bishop in Atlanta before being consecrated a bishop in 2013. Three years later, Pope Francis named him Coadjutor Bishop of Alexandria and he was installed a bishop in February 2017.

This is a developing story.