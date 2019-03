× Teen struck by bullet in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 500 block of Tonto Drive in Westwood Tuesday evening, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 5:53 p.m. The female victim was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.