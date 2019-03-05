Second man arrested in deadly Whitehaven robbery, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a robbery and deadly shooting in Whithaven.

On February 25, officers found Kordedris Overton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of Graceland. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

A witness told police that prior to the shooting Overton had agreed to give a man named Dontavious Whitfield a ride home. It appears something happened while they were traveling and Overton stopped the car on Graceland. The witness said he and Whitfield then got out of the car, and that’s when the defendant pulled out a gun and demanded he hand over his cellphone.

While this was happening, police said Overton tried to flee the scene in the car. The witness said a second gunman opened fire on Overton, causing him to crash into a fence down the street.

Whitfield was arrested last week and reportedly named his co-defendant as Courdarrius Perkins. Police said Perkins admitted to planning and participating in the robbery.