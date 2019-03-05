× Pass It On: A deserving teacher receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This story begins at Munford High School. Meet our play maker Brittany Bland. “We’re trying to help Coach Kelley today. He was in a tree, and he was cutting down a limb. It came back and hit him, and he kind of fell off the ladder. He got really injured and was in ICU for a couple of weeks.”

Bland says Coach Kelley had six broken ribs and a broken collar bone.

It’s time to “Pass It On.” We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from an anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

We made our way to Coach Kelley’s classroom. “Folk, we have a visitor. Please stand,” he said to his students when we entered the room.

Bland handling the moment like a pro. “I was wondering if you could hold out your hand?” she said. She counted out the cash.

“My goodness. Well, thank you,” Coach Kelley said. He began telling us about his accident. “Yeah. I was playing Paul Bunyan, and I was on a 20-foot ladder sawing a limb off a tree. And the next thing I know, long story short, the limb hit me in the, yeah.”

Actually, Coach Kelley is fortunate to be alive, and he appreciates his students. “My students have been really, really good to me.”