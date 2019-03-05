× One year later, Olive Branch woman charged with murder after man gunned down in street

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Authorities have made an arrest nearly a year after a Mississippi man was gunned down in the middle of an Olive Branch street.

On Monday, Olive Branch police executed search and arrest warrants at a home in the 9800 block of Alexanders Ridge Drive. It’s the same street where 50-year-old John Wilty was shot multiple times and then left to die back in March 2018.

The target of the arrest warrant: Angela Carol Wilty. She was taken into custody and booked into the Desoto County Jail on a $1 million bond. A court date has been scheduled for March 7.

The relationship between the victim and suspect has not been confirmed by police.

According to authorities, the victim was about to head to work and was in his driveway when he was approached by the suspect. He ran and collapsed in front of a home three doors down. He had been shot multiple times.

Neighbors said there were shell casings around his body, leading them to believe he was targeted.

Police towed a vehicle from a home down from where the body was found, but authorities did not officially say if that was the victim’s car.

No one else was hurt.