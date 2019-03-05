× Three people injured after shooting a Pure Passion night club in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a suspect opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun inside a Whitehaven night club.

Police told WREG’s Melissa Moon, Pure Passion was hosting a female boxing event overnight. Despite having two different types of security, authorities said the suspect was able to get into the event with a semi- automatic handgun and fired shots around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was transported to Methodist Central Hospital while two others made their way by private vehicle to the Regional Medical Center. All three victims were listed in non-critical condition.

The suspect who fired the shots was taken into custody, but has not been identified.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

A troubled history

This is not the first time WREG has covered Pure Passion and it’s troubled past. In September 2017, two men were shot and one was killed during a drive-by at the night club.

At the time, WREG’s Nina Harrelson reported that the establishment has been plagued with violence for more than a decade starting back in 2008 when it was declared a public nuisance and shutdown.

In 2012, someone was shot and killed outside the club, and two years later, four people were hurt in a shooting there.

In 2016, a security guard was arrested after a shootout in the parking lot. Several months later, the club voluntarily closed its doors for a month following a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The club owners were told at that time to put up cameras that could be monitored by police and hire more security guards, but less than four months later, a man was robbed and shot in the parking lot.