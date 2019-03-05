× Memphis animal shelter looking for help with intakes increasing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every room is taken at Memphis Animal Services, something that the staff did not anticipate.

“Traditionally in the winter, intake has been a little down, but for some reason so far this year, that’s not a pattern we are seeing,” MAS director Alexis Pugh said. “In fact, so far this year, our intake is up 30 percent compared to the same period of time last year.”

Now, MAS is trying to get creative to find these pets a home.

“We’re saying daylight saving time is the perfect time for dog-life saving time,” Pugh said.

Adoption fees will be dropped to $25 and include spay or neutering, microchips and more.

For anyone who can’t adopt, Pugh said they have other ways to help without the need to leave home.

They need volunteers with computers to type up animal profiles that hang on each kennel. MAS sends out all the information, but they need help to put it together.

“It’s like a Tinder profile for an adopter walking through,” Pugh said. “They can quickly read and say, ‘This is the dog for me. I like what the bio says.'”

Pugh said they also need people to post on Next Door for them. When they take in a stray, they post the information in the neighborhood the animal was found.

“We send you the list, you have access to our Next Door, you go on and you upload it in the correct neighborhood,” Pugh said. “You’re done for the day. Our volunteers say it takes 10 to 15 minutes.”

Pugh said any help they can get goes a long way.

The good news for the shelter, adoptions are up almost 30 percent compared to this time last year, and the euthanasia dropped 26 percent.

“That’s how we are going to make it a permanent change at Memphis Animal Shelter,” Pugh said/ “It’s with the whole community involved. I can play a role even if that’s sitting on my couch doing computer work.”

Anyone interested in helping can find out more by sending an email to MAS@memphistn.gov.