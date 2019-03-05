Man wanted after reported attack, attempted carjacking in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. —Collierville police have released an image of a man they say attacked a woman and then attempted to carjack her last month.

The woman told police she was leaving the Cartridge World in the 1000 block of West Poplar Avenue on February 21 when a man came up behind her and hit her in the head with a cylinder object. The man then demanded her keys, but the victim said she refused and ran into a nearby business for help.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction.

On Tuesday, Collerville police released an update to the story saying they had obtained a picture of the suspect. If you can identify him, call (901) 457-2520. You may also submit an anonymous tip via text messages by texting CPDTIP and your tip to 847411.