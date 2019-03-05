× Man kidnapped while trying to buy PlayStation in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was kidnapped while attempting to buy a PlayStation in Frayser Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, the victim met the suspect in the 3300 block of Benjestown to buy a PlayStation 4. The suspect drove a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Ford.

At some point during the meeting, the suspect pulled the victim into the passenger side of the vehicle and drove off. The victim was able to escape by stabbing the suspect several times in the side.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a male with two-tone colored dreadlocks. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.