Man accused of stabbing Memphis police officer indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man accused of stabbing a Memphis police officer and throwing a firework at others responding to his Orange Mound home last year was indicted in six counts of attempted first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Christopher Roby, 34, is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

Police responded to a call at the 3200 block of Carrington on Jan. 30, 2018 from a woman who said her son was acting erratically.

According to prosecutors, Roby was on his porch and threw a fireworks-type object in the direction of officers. He eventually went inside the house and officers followed, using a Taser several times to no effect when Roby became combative and armed himself with a knife.

Several officers eventually wrestled him to the ground and handcuffed him, but one officer — a Crisis Intervention Team officer — was stabbed twice in the left side. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but survived his wounds.

Inside the house officers found several homemade pipe bombs.

Memphis Police said at the time that Roby was a Marine who served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan during a three-year period, and had been diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic.