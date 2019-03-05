Last suspect wanted in deadly Helena-West Helena home invasion turns himself in

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly home invasion in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas last year turned himself in on Tuesday.

WREG was there as Melvin Jefferson walked into the local police department and surrendered to authorities on capital murder charges.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Memphis Street on Nov. 21 to find two shooting victims lying outside a duplex. Another man, Marvin Perry, was found inside and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation led investigators to determine four suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot after the shootings took place. They were identified as Hakeam ‘Kemo’ Williams, Cortez Banks, Tyrone Shepard and Jefferson. All four were charged with possession of a firearm, capital murder, attempted capital murder and engaging in criminal group activity.

Jefferson has been able to evade police until he suddenly turned himself in on Tuesday.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman is working to learn more.