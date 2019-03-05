Grizzlies rally back from 16 down to beat Blazers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Mike Conley scored 19 of his career-high 40 points in the fourth quarter as Memphis used a late rally to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111 Tuesday night.

Conley made six of his seven shots in the fourth as Memphis erased a nine-point Portland lead in the final quarter with a 38-25 scoring advantage in the period.

Delon Wright matched his career high with 25 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 27 points, while Damian Lillard added 24. Maurice Harkless finished with 20 points.

The Trail Blazers closed out a seven-game trip, their longest of the season.

Portland held the lead through three quarters and led 86-82 entering the fourth.

The momentum shifted in Memphis' favor in the middle of the fourth. Conley hit a floater to cap 11-2 run that erased the Portland lead. After a few lead changes, Memphis pulled away, with the key basket coming on a 4-point play by Conley with 1:38 left for a 113-107 lead.