ABB to fill 200 jobs at Senatobia manufacturing facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Senatobia, Mississippi manufacturer will create 50 new jobs while filling 150 previously announced jobs, Gov. Phil Bryant’s office announced Tuesday..

ABB is investing $36 million to expand its advanced manufacturing operations in Senatobia, building a 200,000-square-foot addition to its existing facility.

The company, which makes electrical components, opened in Tate County in 2016. ABB originally announced it would create 300 jobs and Bryant’s office says Tuesday’s announcement fulfills that pledge.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure and building improvements. The city of Senatobia and Tate County are providing standard property tax exemptions.

Zurich, Switzerland-based ABB employs 1,400 in Mississippi, including a facility in Byhalia.

“ABB’s decision to expand in Senatobia just more than two years after opening is a shining example of a public/private partnership benefiting the people of our great state. Mississippians are hard workers, and I know ABB’s new employees will continue the company’s legacy of manufacturing quality, high-tech electrical components,” Bryant said.