6-year-old pinned to wall when truck crashes into Arkansas home

OSCEOLA, Ark. — A man is facing charges after a truck crashed through an Arkansas home while a family was sleeping inside.

Cary Enmon was laying in bed Friday night when a large Chevy pickup truck crashed into his home off West County Road 860 outside of Osceola, Arkansas.

His injuries are startling. He has black eyes, a broken nose and bruises all over. His head is heavily bandaged after it was cut open.

“I hurt all over. I think they might have said 100 staples in my head,” Enmon said. A blue tarp now covers the hole in his home.

Friday night, his 6-year-old daughter, Faith, wasn’t feeling well, so she asked her dad to lay down with her.

“I went and laid in bed with her. I fell asleep. All I remember is waking up, being under the truck, looking over at her being pinned up between the tire and the wall.”

Enmon says he went in and out of consciousness. But his wife and their other daughter were sleeping just feet away.

“We heard it all. The smell of the truck and everything,” Enmon’s wife said. “And my little girl was pinned between the front of his truck and the bedroom wall.”

Through tears, she told us she saw Dylan Bryeans behind the wheel. “I beat on his truck. I begged him to help me get her out, and he said a few ugly words to me and took off running.”

Faith and her father were able to get out of the truck. Doctors are now closely monitoring the girl.

“She was just diagnosed this morning with meningitis,” Enmon said.

Faith has cuts, bruises and has lost hearing in one ear. The crash also caused her eyes to cross.

The Mississippi County Sheriff says Bryeans was found several hours later walking in a nearby community. He’s charged with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

No one answered at an address listed for him Tuesday.

While the Enmon family is thankful to be alive, they want Bryeans to be held accountable. They’re now figuring out where they’re going to stay. They told us Faith is able to recognize people and can talk, but she has a long road ahead.