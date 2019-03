× Woman detained after man is shot in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been detained after a shooting in the 1000 block of North Claybrook Monday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 3:55 p.m. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept responding to a shooting on Claybrook Street. One man was taken to the hospital. Working to learn more @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/dN1yHZeqkN — Joneé Lewis (@JoneeLewisTV) March 4, 2019