Winner of record $1.5B lottery drawing comes forward

The winner of last year’s record-setting $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing has come forward, South Carolina lottery officials said Monday.

The winning ticket in the Oct. 23 drawing was sold in Simpkonville, South Carolina and was bought by someone in that state.

The unnamed person who bought that ticket reportedly let another customer ahead in line to buy a Mega Millions ticket.

The winner chose the cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124.

This is the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.

