× Whitehaven residents want waste facility moved from neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents want answers about a pile of trash that sits in a Waste Transfer Station that backs up many homes. The facility sits on East Brooks Road, near Elvis Presley.

Yvonne Nelson lives in the neighborhood. She says the smell is awful, and then there’s the noise. “All day long, noise. The trucks beeping because they’re turning.”

Waste Connections, the company that owns the facility, wants to fix that.

Adrian Bond represents the company. He says they want to move their offices and vehicle maintenance building from the current lot to an empty lot next door.

“Essentially, what we want to do is build a bigger zone between the neighborhood and the operations. We think it’s a win-win situation,” Bond said.

But the transfer station itself would stay put for now, and so would the smell.

“So that’s not moving it away from us,” Nelson said.

Bond says the station would move after the other buildings move It’s a process that would take at least a year.

Nelson worries the station won’t go anywhere. After all, moving it would be expensive. “They leave garbage there all night. It’s a total nuisance,” she said.

Waste Connections meets with the Land Use Control Board next week. They’ll ultimately have to get their plans approved by the City Council.

Bond says they want to build a barrier between the neighborhood and the facility. It would either be a wall or a fence with trees.