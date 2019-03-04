Two people injured, suspects at large following Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the Regional Medical Center early Monday morning following a shooting in Parkway Village.

Police said three people were stopped at the intersection of Wooddale Avenue and McKenzie Cove around 3 a.m. when someone opened fire on their vehicle. Bullets hit the driver, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

Another bullet entered a nearby home and struck a man who was sleeping. He is expected to be okay.

Authorities said they are now searching for three to four suspects, but were not able to release a description of the suspects or the vehicle they were driving.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

