Service dog hailed a hero after coming to owner’s defense during attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents are rallying behind a four-legged hero after she was shot while protecting her owner in town to receive chemotherapy treatment.

Brooklyn Clevenger has a lung disease and was in Missouri last week with her brother, boyfriend and service dog Lolly to receive treatment at Children's Mercy. The group was reportedly staying at a Motel 6 when a man approached them trying to talk.

Clevenger said she instantly felt uncomfortable and the man was eventually asked by the management to leave, but he didn't. Instead, she said he followed the group back to their room and began beating on the door. At one point, he reportedly threatened to kill them.

The next day, the same man returned and attacked them out in the parking lot. Police said the suspect hit the little brother and that's when Lolly went on the offensive.

Before they could do anything, the man pulled out a gun and shot the dog, Clevenger said. He then took off before first responders arrived on the scene.

Lolly was rushed to a nearby pet hospital where she was treated and released. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the cost of the vet bills. If you would like to help, click here.

As for the suspect, police said he was taken into custody after being spotted by the victims at a nearby hospital while they were getting treated for injuries sustained during the attack. He was identified as Mardrecius Williams. He was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, intentionally causing injury of a service dog and first-degree trespass.