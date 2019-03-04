Sectional wins sends five Memphis area teams to State Tournament.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS-- The sectional round of the boys' high school state playoffs giving us the three time defending AAA State Champion East Mustangs, a win away from a return trip to Murfreesboro to try to win a fourth in a row.

East taking on Bolton with the Wildcats trying to double and triple team James Wiseman...all night with very little results.

The 7-footer and top player in the class of 2019 with a second straight triple double, 21 points, 13 boards and 10 blocks. East heads back to Murfreesboro to defend its state title 85-67.

Elsewhere in AAA, the game of the night in Bartlett as the number-1 team in the state, the Panthers played host to Faragi Phillips and Whitehaven. One of these two talented teams would see their season...come to an end. Takori Hooks helping the Panthers battle back from 17 down.

But that early hole, too much to overcome especially when Whitehaven has Matthew Murrell to close.

The 2020 four star guard with 18. For a second straight year, Whitehaven goes on the road at beats Bartlett in sectionals, 65-49.

Wooddale with a chance at history in the AA sectionals as the Cardinals played host to South Gibson.

Keelon Lawson, already a state champion coach, looking to lead Wooddale to the state tournament, for the first time ever. Keelon's youngest son and 2021 four star prospect Johnathan Lawson, getting the party started for the Cardinals with the long three.

Later and it's Lawson finding big brother and Oregon-bound Chandler Lawson for the easy one inside.

Those two Lawson's won a state title at East last year. This year, they lead Wooddale to Murfreesboro for the first time, 67-51.

Other winners heading to State...Mitchell and Manassas.