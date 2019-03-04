Actor Luke Perry dies after suffering stroke

LOS ANGELES — Actor Luke Perry has died after suffering a massive stroke last week, according to multiple reports. He was 52 years old.

According to his publicist, Perry died early Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

No other details have been released.

Perry was first admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks.

Perry rose to fame in the ’90s for his role on Fox’s hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” from 1990 to 2000. He currently stars as Fred Andrews on CW’s “Riverdale.”

The news of Perry’s hospitalization came a day after Fox announced it is doing a “90210” reboot that will star all the original stars of the show with the exception of Shannen Doherty and Perry.