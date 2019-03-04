× Police: Memphis man arrested after firing shots at two adults, 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he opened fire on two adults and a 12-year-old boy.

According to authorities, a woman was driving down Chelsea Avenue early Sunday morning with her neighbor and son in tow when she was forced to come to a stop. She said another driver had stopped in front of her at a home, got out of the car and started walking to the driveway.

As the woman was driving by, she said the man pulled out a gun and fired several shots at her vehicle.

Thankfully, no one inside was hurt.

Police were called to the scene and took Saul Llanes Guillen into custody on three counts of aggravated assault.

It’s unclear why he fired shots at the three individuals.