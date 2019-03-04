× Osceola residents worried as Mississippi River continues to rise: ‘I’ve never seen it this high’

OSCEOLA, Ark. — We’re watching the Mississippi River swell. It’s not just a sight to see in Memphis. Other communities are affected too.

From the air you might think you’re looking at a tree-filled lake. But normally, a road runs through Highway 330 in Mississippi County, Arkansas. The National Weather Service says the flood stage is considered 28 feet. The Mississippi River is at 40.83 feet.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been around 52 years, and I’ve never seen it this high,” resident Derrick Yankaway said. “I come out here really to do some fishing, but I won’t be able to enjoy it because it’s too high.”

Yankaway isn’t the only one taking in the view.

A man who has lived in the area his whole life knows it’s common for the river to rise, but he still has concerns. “I hope it goes down before the snow and all starts melting up north,” he said.