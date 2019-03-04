× Officials say Memphis drinking water OK after report raises concern over toxins near plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has released new information about the safety of drinking water in the Memphis area, and now experts in the field are sounding the alarm.

The TVA coal plant at the center of the story was retired last year, but there are still a lot of toxins leftover and that’s the big concern.

Diagrams show the complex nature of what many call Memphis’s most cherished natural resource: its water.

“We have some of the best water in the world,” said Gale Jones Carson with Memphis Light, Gas & Water.

She’s talking about the artesian wells that sit far below the earth’s surface, giving Memphis its drinking water. But closer to the surface, there’s something else.

For years, the TVA’s Allen Plant in Southwest Memphis used coal to make energy, leaving behind a coal ash pit full of toxins like arsenic.

In 2015, the EPA mandated the TVA study the effects of those toxins and release them to the public. That’s finally happening now.

“What the report did confirm is there’s a hole in the layer that’s supposed to protect city’s drinking water source from ash contamination,” said Amanda Garcia with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The report reveals there’s a clay layer underground, supposedly protecting the Memphis drinking water, but there’s a gap in that layer.

Experts disagree on whether that could pose a risk.

The TVA says they know of no risk to the drinking water coming from anything going on at the Allen plant.

But Garcia says the drinking water is vulnerable to contamination from the coal ash pit.

MLGW representatives won’t say whether they think that could happen in the future. All they will say is that they test the water often and so far, so good.

They’re also collaborating with researchers at the University of Memphis on a protection plan

But the real relief will come when the toxins in the coal ash pond get moved somewhere else.

That’s what activists want, and the TVA says is the plan.

The TVA doesn’t have a timeline for when that removal will start, but they say it will be by the end of the year.

They do plan some more opportunities for public comment.