New downtown Powerhouse movie theater to open Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A long-awaited downtown movie theater has an official opening date.

Powerhouse Cinema Grill will open Thursday, at 540 S. Front St. at G.E. Patterson behind Central Station, Malco Theatres said Monday.

The theater, which encompasses part of the train station’s 1914 power station building, will have seven screens, luxury recliner seats with reserved seating, an “extreme” large-screen theater and a full-service restaurant with brick-oven pizza, full bar and in-theater food delivery.

”We left Downtown Memphis over 40 years ago,” said David Tashie, senior VP of operations for Malco. “We are very excited to be bringing the Powerhouse Cinema Grill to the historic downtown South Main District. Our family has been in this business for over 100 years, and we’ve always embraced any new idea that enhances the movie-going experience for our patrons. We believe the Powerhouse amenities will add to the already fun and exciting experience of going out to the movies.”

The Powerhouse movie theater is part of a larger $55 million project that includes renovating Central Station into a 135-room boutique hotel.