Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A 17-year-old is dead and another is hospitalized after officers received reports of people prowling in a Blytheville neighborhood.

Elmer Green walked us through the terrifying moments he heard rapid gunfire feet from his home. The shots echoed through the neighborhood Sunday morning while many people we spoke with were at church.

“I was sitting there watching TV, and all at once I heard, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” Green said.

Blytheville Police originally got a call from people living off Evergreen. They told officers they saw people with guns in the back of homes. A few minutes later they received a second call that someone had been shot while trying to break into a home off Summit, which runs adjacent to Evergreen.

When detectives showed up, they found two 17-year-old’s had been shot. One was on the sidewalk. The second teenager was in a home’s backyard.

One of the teen’s died on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital.

The news was heartbreaking to Green for everyone involved. “It’s terrible. It hurts,” he said. “We’ve been broken into. It was very sad to know that someone was in our house.”

After living in their home for more than 30 years, the Greens say they’re settled, but something must be done about the violence that breaks out on their street.

We reached out to Blytheville Police for more information. But so far, we have not heard back.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at (844)-910-STOP.