SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a section of Highway 385.

The accident happened near the interchange with Austin Peay Highway. One person was killed in the crash. Two others were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officials say 385 Paul Barret Parkway is closed westbound at Highway 14.

This is an ongoing investigation.