Live at 9: City Council, Greg Iles & cooking with Almetria Turner

City Council preview

From the proposed plans for Tom Lee Park in downtown to the possibility of a plastic bag tax here in the Bluff City, there’s much for city leaders to discuss at tomorrow’s Memphis City Council meeting. Worth Morgan and Frank Colvett joined us on Live at 9 to discuss some of that agenda.

Make a Difference Monday

A local organization take young people with a passion for the performing arts and cultivate that through education. It’s called the Young Actors Guild Theatre and Dance Company and it has helped thousands make their way to the stage. Sabrina Norwood and Alexandria Edwards stopped by to talk about the impact it’s having on young lives.

Author Chat with Greg Iles

It’s a tale of friendship, betrayal and secrets set in a small Mississippi town, and who better to write it than bestselling author and Magnolia State resident Greg Iles. His new book is called “Cemetery Road.”

Cooking with Almetria Turner

Faced with an uphill battle in the fight to overcome weight issues, Almetria Turner set her mind on a goal and got to work! Now down more than 170-pounds, she is living fit and finally free!