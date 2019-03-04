× Gamers disappointed after Fitz Casino temporarily closes due to flooding

TUNICA, Miss. — Officials in Tunica County are keeping a close eye on the rising Mississippi River after high water closed one lane of the access road to Fitzgerald’s Casino over the weekend.

Now, Fitzgerald’s has temporarily closed its casino and hotel, leaving many people anxious to game running into a road block.

“I’m disappointed, disappointed in not being able to play,” Kirk Greers Fairy from southwest Arkansas said. He’s visiting the area for his honeymoon.

“Somebody said it, but we come down to check it out, cause we always wanted to go to Fitzgerald’s. We’ve never been there before,” Gayle Blair said.

Tunica County EMA Director Laron Weeks says the decision to temporarily shutdown Fitzgerald’s Casino and Hotel was made for concerns over safety.

Weeks says right now, he’s not worried if there will be a repeat of the 2011 flood. But he’s watching the river gage at Tunica closely.

“We are projected to crest this Thursday at 53 feet. As of today, we are 52.5 feet on the Tunica gage. So we have a little under a foot to go.”

We found a portion of the parking lot at Sam’s Town closed because of high water. But the casino is opened for business.

At Gold Strike, workers were placing sandbags near the entrance to the employee parking lot and to the hotel. We’re told this is a typical response when the Mississippi River is rising.

A casino official told us they are not concerned at this time, and there are “no safety issues.”

Weeks told us state officials have offered assistance if needed and there have been no evacuations of low-lying areas.