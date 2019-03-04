× City opening warming centers as temperatures fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Freezing weather is here over the next couple days with wind chills dropping temperatures into single digits.

The city is establishing warming centers in malls, libraries and community centers all over town, including an overnight center on Horn Lake Road. It’s open 7 pm to 7 am through Thursday morning. If you need a ride, call 636-2525.

The Salvation Army’s location on Jackson is also open overnight specifically for women and children. 25 beds are available and even if those fill up.

“We can still provide a place for warmth, Gwen Hooper says, “You have folks that normally during this time might sleep in their car and with frigid temperatures that’s not even a safe haven… We want to provide as much shelter and comfort as we can during a trying time like this.”

Pastor Deandre Brown, with Lifeline Ministries, hopes people will take advantage of these warming centers. He says this is no time to be too proud to ask for help.

“This is life and death. Sometimes we have to swallow our pride and realize that help is there and if you need the help your life depends on it. Take the help,” he says.