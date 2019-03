× City of Memphis to open warming center Monday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has decided to open one of its warming shelters as cold weather continues across the entire Mid-South.

The center located at 4376 Horn Lake Road will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

If you need a ride to this location call (901) 636-2525.

During the day, community centers, shopping malls and libraries can be used as warming centers.