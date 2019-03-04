Body of Panola County man missing more than 2 weeks found in Tupelo lake

TUPELO, Miss. — Authorities say the body of a missing man has been found in a lake in Tupelo.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports James K. Parker of Panola County had been missing for two weeks before his body was discovered.

Tupelo police Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers were called Friday evening after a body was found in a lake. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green confirmed it was Parker’s body.

Police say Parker’s family last saw him Feb. 14 on a highway in western Lee County, where he jumped out of his mother’s car and ran into the woods.

McDougald said police are still investigating how Parker ended up in the lake.