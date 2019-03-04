× Arlington High girls basketball team heads to state tournament with dedicated manager

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Arlington High’s girl basketball team is headed to the state championship tournament, but not without their inspiring team manager.

Her name is Jasmine Freeman. Jasmine has Down syndrome and loves basketball.

“She became a manager about five to six years ago,” said her mother, Maxine Freeman. “”Helps her feel wanted a part of something important.”

She said she’ll never forget when her daughter was asked to join the team.

Jasmine has responsibilities like filling water bottles, setting up chairs, getting the towels, and then she’s added to her role.

“Keeping us on the bench and keeping us positive. Keeping officials in check. Gets on to the officials some days,” said head coach Wes Shappley.

“And when she’s on the bench, she actually calls some of the plays as if she’s a coach as well. She loves it,” said Maxine Freeman.

And her teammates love her.

“Jasmine is just, she’s Jasmine. She’s happy. She’s excited when we’re excited about something,” said teammate Lanyce Williams.

On Tuesday, the team will head to Murfreesboro for to play for the state championship.

“All year we’ve been prepping for this moment,” said Williams.

And of course, Jasmine will be with them.

“She’s a part of this team. It means so much to Jasmine and to us as well,” said Jasmine’s mother.

The team’s first game is Wednesday afternoon.