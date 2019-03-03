× Two arrested after South Mendenhall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a shooting on South Mendenhall Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, 24-year-old Trivia R. Woodall was driving a 2002 Dodge and 20-year-old Reco L Haynes was the passenger. Police say Haynes fired multiple shots from his handgun at another car, striking it once.

Witnesses were able to identify Haynes as the shooter. He’s charged with aggravated assault.

Woodall has been charged with false reporting after police say she told officers the car she was has been shot at. After she was “presented with facts and factual evidence” she changed her story.

This is an ongoing investigation.