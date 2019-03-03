Man accused of attacking 16-year-old arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 46-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly beating up a 16-year-old boy.

Monique McGhee, who lives at the Todd Creek Apartments, told us someone banged on her door and said her son was in trouble. The mom then ran to his rescue.

She said she found her son locked in an apartment and had to break down the door. Her son was in a choke-hold.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Anthony Baker. McGhee says she recognized Baker for threatening her son before.

"When I first heard my son screaming, I didn't know if he was in there stabbing my son, choking him or anything. The worst went through my mind. My son is locked in someone's apartment screaming, 'Let me out,'" she said.

Later, McGhee says she found out the man started beating up her son because he was talking loudly in the hallway about music video games.

Police also said Baker had a prior domestic assault charge for an incident with a woman in the same apartment.

McGhee said that woman is his ex-girlfriend.

“He’s not even supposed to be over here," she said.

The suspect denied any involvement to police.

He faces one charge of assault and another charge for bail violation.