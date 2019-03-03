× I-55 NB shut down after accident, fuel leak

TURRELL, Ark. — A leg of interstate 55 in Arkansas has been shut down after an accident caused a diesel fuel leak and damaged a sign on the highway.

The accident happened on I-55 northbound at mile marker 23 in Turrell, Arkansas.

The Marion Fire Department says that at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the median after one of the truck’s fuel tanks was completely ripped off and the other was damaged.

The fire department says the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital after being injured in the accident. We do not know the extent of the driver’s injuries at this time.

The accident also caused damage to a highway overhead sign display.

The interstate will be shut down for several hours as a result of the damage.