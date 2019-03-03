× Hardin County animal shelter to reopen after flooding

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Animal Services will be reopening after flooding forced it to close.

Officials say that 85 animals have been moved back to the shelter on Legion Drive in Savannah, Tennessee.

Last week, more than 200 animals had to be evacuated from the shelter and moved to the Hardin County Fairgrounds after flooding from the Tennessee River cut off roads to the shelter.

Animal rescue organizations took in a lot of the animals in an effort to help Hardin County Animal Services. Average citizens also mobilized to help, dropping off donations of food, crates and blankets for the animals.

While a lot of the animals have been claimed, many remain. Some of them are strays rescued from the high water, while others have owners who haven’t come to claim them yet.

Officials plan to reopen the shelter on Tuesday, March 5, and resume normal operations.