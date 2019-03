× Fitz Casino temporarily closed due to flooding

TUNICA, Miss. — The Fitz Casino and Hotel in Tunica County is temporarily closed due to flooding in the area.

The Tunica County Emergency Management Agency says the rising Mississippi River has caused flooding on the access road leading to the Fitz Casino.

The agency says they are “closely monitoring” the situation and will give further updates as they become available.

The remaining six casinos are currently open and operational.