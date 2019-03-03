× 17-year-old killed, another injured during break-in attempt in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A 17-year-old was killed and another was injured while trying to break into homes in Blytheville, Arkansas Sunday afternoon, Blytheville Police said.

According to a report, officers were called to the 1100 block of Evergreen after neighbors reported seeing people walking “in the back of houses” with guns. A few minutes later, officers received a second call saying someone had been shot while trying to break into a home in the 400 block of Summit.

Two 17-year-old males were located at the scene with gunshot wounds. One was taken to Great River Center Emergency in critical condition. Another was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at (844)-910-7867.