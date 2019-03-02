× Viral challenge has parents throwing slices of cheese at their babies

A new viral challenge some up North like to call the “Wisconsin baptism” has taken the internet by storm.

It all started when a dad from Michigan decided to fling a piece of cheese at his baby. Video shows him tossing the cheese and it landing on the baby’s face.

Now, people from all over are taking slices of cheese and throwing it at their babies in the now viral “cheese challenge” or “cheesed challenge.”

