Shots fired on South Mendenhall in the middle of the afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Witnesses describe utter chaos on South Mendenhall Saturday afternoon.

All while children were feet away.

Police are only telling us shots were fired in the area.

However, we spoke to a witness off-camera. He told us what he told police.

He claims he was behind a Dodge driving down South Mendenhall.

They were close to Meadowick Avenue when he said a white vehicle pulled into the oncoming lane and started firing shots at the Dodge.

The witness said the white vehicle then side-swiped the Dodge and took off.

It's a miracle police report no one was hurt, especially since the witness had a young child in his car.

"I heard four shots," said one mother who didnt' want to show her face.

She said her son also heard the gunfire. They live close by.

"He said, 'Mom, what's going on?' I said, 'Some people are shooting,'" she said. "I told everyone to step away, because bullets were flying."

Police haven't released any details about what happened or who was involved.

WREG watched officers take pictures of evidence and talk to witnesses for a couple of hours.

MPD hasn't released a motive, if they've made any arrests or who they're looking for.

As soon as we get an update, we will let you know.